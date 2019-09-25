Twin Falls Police Looking for Person of Interest

The Twin Falls Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest.

The department said on Wednesday, September 25, the person in the photo above might have been involved in a case where a stolen Idaho identification card was used to try to cash fraudulent checks.

The incidents the person of interest might have been involved in happened in the Twin Falls Community.

If you have any information about the case, you can contact Detective Rivers at (208) 735-4357. The case number to reference is 19005405.