Twin Falls Public Library Hosting Drive In Movie Night

This Friday and Saturday you can go down to the Twin Falls Public Library to watch a drive in movie. Your dreams have come true! A drive in experience is happening.

According to their Facebook page, they will be airing a "PG-13 dinosaur movie that is not a cartoon". Because of social media guidelines they technically aren't allowed to make the announcement with the title but based on all of the hints that were given, it's Jurassic Park, just in case you didn't figure it out.

I really personally enjoyed the "clever girl" reference, as if the giant T-Rex as the poster wasn't proof enough. The 1993 classic has to be one of the best movies of all time.

The parking lot will open at 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday and the movie itself will begin at 9:20 p.m. They did say that space is going to be limited so make sure you get there early if you want to watch the show. It will be the same showing on both nights so you have two chances to get your throwback drive in movie theater experience on.

I really wish Twin still had a drive in theater. Maybe some day soon another will open it's doors. For now I will gladly take a showing at the Twin Falls Public Library. The best part is,all events held by the Twin Falls Public Library are free. Whoo!