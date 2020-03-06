It seems like most of the time when I talk about the library I don't even mention books. They still have books...they just also have a lot of other stuff going on all the time. Most of the stuff doesn't even require you to have a library card and the activities are always free to the public. On Wednesday, March 11th at 6:30 you can bring in your gardening questions for their Q & A with Master Gardeners. You'll be able to learn new things including ideas and tips from experts on improving your garden this year.

The library also has great activities for kids including a weekly movie on Saturdays. This week, March 7th, they'll be showing Frozen II. Other upcoming movies will be A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood next weekend and Peter Rabbit the following weekend. Movies showings are free and open to all kids.

Their calendar is full of new and recurring events which you can personalize for families, adults and youth. They will also be having a huge pop-up used book sale this summer with details coming soon to their website and Facebook page.

To kick-off Spring Break later this month they'll be having a party for Elementary age kids on March 21st from 10 in the morning to 5 PM. Activities will include a fun obstacle course, craft making, and more.

You may also have noticed that the library is making some big changes with a 'weeding' and 'tagging' process. This is a project that will take up to two years to complete and involves weeding out the old, damaged, outdated, or unused items from the library shelves. The tagging portion of the project is in reference to the library switching to RFID tags. These are radio frequency identification tags which are used for security and checkout of library items rather than a traditional barcode system.