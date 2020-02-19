By the middle of the year 2011, the Twin Falls curbside pickup recycling program had been running for several months. During those first few months, 70 percent of households were reported as participating in the program. At that time we reported that each house was contributing about 26 pounds of recyclable materials per week and around 1,100 tons of materials had been recycled instead of sent to the landfill.

Some changes have been made to the program over the years including a small price hike in 2018. In October of 2019, bigger changes were made as certain items were no longer being accepted or recycled by the city. Glass items, hazardous materials, and tires have never been part of the program but plastics and paper were just cut from the acceptable list last year.

Currently the only items you are supposed to put in your recycling bin are easy to remember with the acronym ACT. Those letters stand for Aluminum, Cardboard, and Tin. The city is asking all residents to stop placing other items in the recycling bins immediately. If you do feel the call to still recycle your papers and plastics, there are a number of locations in Twin Falls where you can drop off those items.

The city does offer recycling options for items not included in curbside pickup. You can even take certain hazardous materials to be recycled, including batteries, antifreeze, and motor oil to the Southern Idaho Solid Waste station. Make sure to let them know that is what you are dropping off so it doesn't go to the landfill.

Recycling pickup happens every other week on the same day as your normal trash pickup. Unsure of your day, check out the map below.