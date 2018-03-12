UPDATE: The city council voted to approve the resolution increasing rates Monday night.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLX) After voting to keep the recycling program for Twin Falls residents, the city council will now consider rate increases at tonight's meeting. According to information from the city, members of the council will discuss a proposed rate increase of 53 cents per month who use the full-service trash and recycling. The city says people using 65 gallon carts will see rates bump up 37 cents per month, while those using 35 gallon carts will see the the cost go up 20 cents a month. The rate increase is to cover costs of collecting and distributing garbage and recycled material. The proposed rate increase will go into effect April 1, if the council approves. The meeting begins at 5 p.m. and the new City Hall on Main Avenue.