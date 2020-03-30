Twin Falls Restaurant Abracadabra’s Open As “Grocery Store”

Abracadabra's in Twin Falls is not open as a restaurant, but rather open as a "grocery store" and bulk purchases for the community. If you are looking for some of those hot commodity items or purchase in bulk, they are committed to offering items to the community.

This is a pretty brilliant idea in my opinion. Abracadabras is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. as a grocery store for you to be able to buy bulk items like deli meats, cheeses and yes even toilet paper if they have it. They are even offering people to put in orders. The receive truck shipments on Monday and Fridays so you can put in your requests with them at 208-733-0884 or email them at abras.twin@gmail.com

It is a great opportunity for you to purchase bulk milk, bulk eggs and more, especially if you have a large family and having a hard time finding those items in store right now. Or you don't want to head to the store multiple times a week.

They did say they cant's guarantee things like hand sanitizer because everywhere is pretty much out right now and it is a hard thing to get a hold of. However, they will have toilet paper while it lasts. If you check out their Facebook page it has a full list of all the things you can purchase and how to get some special ordered items.