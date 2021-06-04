The Twin Falls School District has updated their Summer Food Service Program for kids in Twin Falls and will now be offering free breakfast and snack at some locations along with lunch.

What Is The Idaho Summer Food Service Program?

The Summer Food Service Program in Idaho is free program for all kids in Twin Falls, up to 18 years of age, to get a fee meal each weekday during the summer. The program will offer free food each weekday through August 6th, with the exception of Memorial Day (already passed) and Monday, July 5th.

Where Can I Get Free Food In Twin Falls?

Free meals from the Summer Food Service Program in Twin Falls are available at the following locations. Also listed are the times and meal options provided per the latest info from the TFSD:

Bickel Elementary: Lunch served from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM. Snack provided between 3:45 and 4 PM.

Morningside Elementary: Breakfast provided between 8 and 8:30 AM. Lunch served from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

Oregon Trail Elementary: Breakfast provided between 8 and 8:30 AM. Lunch served from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

South Hills Middle School: Breakfast provided between 8 and 8:30 AM. Lunch served from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

Magic Valley High: Breakfast provided between 7:30 and 8 AM. Lunch served from 11:30 AM to Noon.

Canyon Ridge High: Breakfast provided between 8 and 8:30 AM. Lunch served from 11:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

Lighthouse Christian School: Lunch served from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM.

As of today, those times and locations have not all been updated on the TFSD website.

Are There Other Free Summer Meal Locations In The Magic Valley?

The 'Summer Meals Site Finder' does have other locations listed in Twin Falls and surrounding areas, including Kimberly, Hansen, Jerome, and Murtaugh but we have not received confirmation on any site not listed above or below in this article.

FIler Elementary: Breakfast provided between 8 and 8:30 AM. Lunch served from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Meals will not be served in July, only June and August.

Hollister Elementary: Breakfast provided between 8 and 8:30 AM. Lunch served from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Meals will only be served in August.

