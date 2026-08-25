Twin Falls County has become one of the most expensive places to live in America, and not just in Idaho. A few days ago, I spoke with a state legislator who told me many of his constituents' primary concern is having enough to eat. Many of our young people may never be able to afford a home, and they’re priced out of rentals. When the next legislative session begins in January, how many crackpots are going to be promoting legislation on chemtrails, black helicopters, and little green men? You and I both know there’s a small but dedicated constituency for conspiracy theories, and in their warped minds they believe we need to pass out tinfoil hats and save us from the menace! When people can’t afford groceries.

The Insane Lash Out Like the Demonically Possessed

The banshees will be screaming at me in response for writing this, and it’s unfortunate, because some need medical attention. You would think that, with their champions' ranks thinned by voters last May, there would be some behavior modification, but my experience is they’re like cornered beasts, and they’ll be even louder. Shouting down the people who still have their marbles isn’t a successful strategy, but it’s all the cranks have at this point.

You're Ostracized because You're Nuts

There are times when your neighbors no longer talk to you, and it could be more than bad breath and body odor. The sane don’t like to be around the crazy. It’s uncomfortable, because the kooks are unpredictable.

The other day one of the loonies told me Robert Kennedy, Jr. supports the chemtrails conspiracy. He also promotes government-run healthcare and had a worm chew on part of his brain. If RFK jumped off the Perrine Bridge without a chute, would you do the same?