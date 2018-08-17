Twin Falls School District Releases Bus Schedule Information

David McNew, Getty Images

The Twin Falls School District has updated their website to include the 2018-19 academic school year. Route information for all 16 schools is accessible.

District transportation services nearly 100 square miles in Twin Falls County. Times, pick up and drop off locations and bus identification information is available at the district's transportation service website .

Release times, academic calendars, registration, staff and school board updates, can also be found on the district's website. For parents who need to sign their kids up for transportation, click here for further details.

The 2018-19 school year officially begins Monday, August 20.