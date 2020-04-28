Twin Falls School Staff Want Kids Back In Class Too

Parents are likely going a little crazy right now. Not only are they having to work from home but they are also helping teach their kids at home. But according to the Twin Falls School District, school staff misses kids in school just as much as you miss sending your kids to school.

Perfectly portrayed by the security staff member at Sawtooth Elementary, being lonely on the play ground, missing the kids he got to hang out with and help keep safe throughout the day. It's ok mister, we feel the same way.

I would even bet that, even if they don't admit it, some students are really missing him too. Elementary school was fun because you had all the energy in the world to play outside and do things like play catch with the security personnel. Some of my most prominent memories from elementary school is playing flag football and soccer with our principal. I guess the staff enjoy it as much as the kids do.

I think it is safe to say that we are all ready to get back to normal, get the kids out of the house and actively doing something other than getting on their parents last nerve. I know plenty of teachers who are missing their students and classroom as much as parents are missing sending their kids to school for the day.

