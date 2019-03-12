TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-There is still plenty of time to vote on school funding today as polls will be open until 8 p.m. tonight. Several school districts across the Magic Valley are asking voters to approve funding for their schools to maintain facilities and build future ones. Some districts are asking for general obligation bonds, others are seeking supplemental levies. Not sure where to vote? Hit this link to find out your polling place . Also, here is additional information from Twin Falls County before you head out to cast a vote.

Here is a brief rundown of some of the districts seeking voter-approved funding:

Filer School District:

9,900,000 general obligation bond, 20 years

Hansen School District:

$580,000 supplemental levy of two years

Murtaugh School District:

$2,000,000 general obligation bond of five years

Twin Falls School District:

$5,000,000 each year for two years, supplemental levy

Cassia School District:

$56,700,000 general obligation bond

Minidoka School District:

$21,000,000 general obligation bong for 20 years.

Jerome School District:

$800,000 each year for two years, supplemental levy.

Before you go vote:

You will need personal identification if you vote today. Here are the acceptable forms of ID you can use:

Idaho driver's license or ID card issued by the Idaho Transportation Department

A passport or ID card with photograph issued by US government agency

Tribal identification card with photograph

Current student identification card with photograph issued by an Idaho high school, university, college, or technical school

License to carry concealed weapons

If you haven't registered in Idaho or your precinct yet, you can do so today. You will need to provide a driver's license number or the last four digits of your social security number.

Here are the qualifications according to the Twin Falls County Clerks Office: