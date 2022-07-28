The Twin Falls School District has sent out a reminder that free breakfast and lunch are no longer free for all students in some of their schools. The district explained how the upcoming school year will work with students who cannot afford money for school lunches.

School Breakfast And Lunch No Longer Free At Some Schools

This fall, free breakfast, and lunch will not be available for all students at some schools. Students going to Rock Creek Elementary, Pillar Falls Elementary, Sawtooth Elementary, O'Leary Middle School, Rubert Stuart Middle School, Canyon Ridge High School or Twin Falls High School will have to pay for meals.

Families Who Are Unable To Pay For Meals Have Options

If you are a family that is unable to pay for school meals or free/reduced lunch, you do have options. There is an online free and reduced meal application. If you are someone interested in this you can fill out the application here.

How To Qualify For Free And Reduced Lunch

Some families are automatically enrolled if they are part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDIR). If you are part of these programs you do not need to fill out an application. If you do not have any of these programs, the free and reduced lunch is based on household income and size, a child's status as foster, homeless, migrant, or runaway. You can qualify based on income and family size determined b the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines.

Other Helpful Information About Free And Reduced Lunch

You do not have to fill out an application for every child going to any of those schools. Even if you had an application approved last year, you need to fill out another one. Information may be checked and you may need to provide proof of income. If you do not agree with the school and if they deny your application, you can always call them for further information and an explanation.

The biggest thing is to not panic. There are tons of programs to get help. I am more concerned about the children who only eat at school and if their parents decide not to apply for free or reduced lunch and do not send them with money or food. It is unfortunate, but there are ways to get help.

