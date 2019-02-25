TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Twin Falls School District will once more be asking residents to approve a two-year supplemental levy.

For those with questions about the levy, the district has planned an informational meeting tonight to inform residents and take questions from the public.

“We want to make sure everyone is informed about what the levy will be used for and how it impacts them,” said district spokeswoman Eva Craner.

The district asked for a supplement levy in 2011, 2013, 2015 and the last, at $4.25 million per year, in 2017. This time around the district is asking voters to approve a levy for $5 million each of the two years – or roughly 10 percent of the district’s operating budget.

With that comes a slight increase in taxes. Craner said it’d be no more than $18 per year for $100,000 of taxable value, though the district is aiming for closer to $15.

The district’s 10-year plant facilities levy expired in 2018, but voters approved it for renewal last year at the polls. By law it cannot use plant facilities levy funds for anything that doesn’t fall into very specific facilities categories.

The process for this year’s supplemental levy request started last fall when the district’s Budget Advisory Committee discussed the need for new curriculum materials, school security personnel, and maintaining student teacher ratios and the current level of operations.

Some of the things money from the supplemental levy would be used for include textbooks and curriculum materials, safety and security personnel, and general classroom supplies.

Monday’s public meeting starts at 7 p.m. at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School. You can also find out more about the supplemental levy at this school district webpage .