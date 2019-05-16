Police: BB Gun Found at Canyon Ridge High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Police said they found a BB gun inside a vehicle at a local high school on Thursday afternoon.

The report initially came in as a reckless driver incident, but someone alerted police that a gun was seen inside the vehicle, Twin Falls Police Sgt. Justin Dimond told News Radio 1310.

He said officers quickly located the vehicle at Canyon Ridge High School, as well as two students involved in the incident. They found the gun, which was a Co2 BB gun.

The district sent an alert to parents saying there was no threat to students. In a follow-up alert, the district said a BB gun is classified as a weapon under its disciplinary policy.

"There was never any real threat nor is there one now," Dimond said. "This is not anything but an isolated incident. ... This might have just been a case of poor judgement, if you want to call it that."

He said any charges against the two students involved will be up to the prosecutor's office.