Twin Falls Schools to Offer Optional Full-day Kindergarten

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Parents with kindergarten age children will be able to choose between full-day kindergarten or half-day this coming school year. The Twin Falls School District announced plans to offer full-day kindergarten as an option following the approval of state funding at the legislature this year. The district said half-day kindergarten will only be available in the mornings. School officials are still working on the details of the program and have asked parents wanting to place their child in full-day to register them to get an idea of how many will be enrolled. Parents can go to the district registration website to get their child signed up. In-person registration will be hosted at a number of schools within the district starting on April 18. Eligible children for the 2022-23 school year must be five years old on or before September 1, 2022.

