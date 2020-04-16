Twin Falls School District Now Enrolling Kindergarten Online Only

The Twin Falls School District is reminding parents who wish to enroll their child in kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year that the time to do it is now. The district is also conducting registration online only at this time in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Registration is currently taking place online only for the upcoming kindergarten school year. The application process begins April 20, 2020, according to the district's website. For children born on, or before September 1, and who are turning five years old, the district is asking parents to complete the online registration form and submit them now.

Open houses that are normally held each year in the spring have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the district deems it to be a safe time to host such academic events, notifications will be sent out to parents of enrolled kids. For more information on kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 academic year, click here.

Idaho Governor Brad Little extended the stay-at-home order on April 15. All non-essential businesses have been instructed to remain closed to occupants for the most part, but can conduct business in ways that don't jeopardize the health of the public, or increase the risk of further spreading of the Coronavirus. The order now is set to expire on April 30, 2020.