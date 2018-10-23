Twin Falls Sheriff Explains Age Old Question About Speed Limits

Have you ever wondered: Does the speed limit change when you see the sign or when you plass it? The Twin Falls Sheriff's Department has the answer.

Thanks to the Twin Falls Sheriff's Department's Facebook page for providing some clarification on a subject that we've argued about at our office on more than one occasion.

Speed limit signs “shall be located at the points of change from one speed limit to another.” Therefore, drivers should not accelerate until reaching an increased speed li mit sign.

There you have it. The speed limit changes at the posted sign, so you should not accelerate until after you reach the sign. In the same respect, if you are heading into a lower posted speed zone, you should have decelerated to the reduced speed by the time you reach the sign.

Don't believe me? See it for yourself below.