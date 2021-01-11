Twin Falls Singing Bridge Has Free Scarves And Hats

Every year that I have been here at least, hand made scarves and hats get tied to the bars of the old singing bridge in Downtown Twin Falls. These are free for those in need.

It is one of the coolest things that I see every year. People get together to hand make scarves and hats, tie them to the bars of the singing bridge and let those in need take what they need. It is just another indication of how amazing people in this community are.

It is obviously anonymous if you take the scarves and hats, you don't have to apply, you don't have to tell anyone you are in need. And can I say, these scarves and hats are pretty fashionable.

I am sure there are plenty of people who need these in this community. If they didn't they wouldn't be taken every year. To those who take their time to hand make these warm articles of clothing, thank you.