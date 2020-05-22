Twin Falls Sizzler Has Reopened And Asking People To Wear Masks

The Twin Falls Sizzler has reopened following several weeks of closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

For those in the Magic Valley that have been jonesing for the salad bar at Sizzler, restaurant management recently reminded the community that they are open once again, and are testing out some social-distance style service.

The announcement on the Twin Falls Sizzler Facebook page details the dining room changes that are currently being enforced for the public's safety. The restaurant opened back up with the new safety precautions on May 18.

Some of the changes include guests cannot have more than 10 people in a party seated together, the practice of wearing face masks has been asked by management, groups will be seated at least six-feet apart, and they are also asking anyone who might be experiencing flu-like symptoms to order take out or delivery only. Frequent hand washing or sanitizing is also being encouraged by Sizzler.

The Twin Falls Sizzler is located at 719 Blue Lakes Blvd North. Other Twin Falls restaurants such as Rock Creek and Canyon Crest also announced their dining rooms reopened following more than seven weeks of closure due to COVID-19. Delivery and curbside pickup has been keeping many area businesses afloat during the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends practicing social-distancing, avoiding touching your mouth, washing hands frequently and taking your temperature daily if possible.

In the United States, there are currently more than 1.5 million cases of Coronavirus, and approximately 93,000 deaths have resulted from it.

A recent commercial released by the restaurant oversees shows how some locations are currently operating during the pandemic, including taking customers temperatures as they walk in.