Twin Falls Students to Return to Classrooms Five-days a Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Students within the Twin Falls School District can look forward to returning to a full week of in-classroom studies come March. The district announced this week the TFSD #411 Board of Trustees voted on February 8, to have students and staff return to school classrooms five days a week beginning March 8, Mondays would be a partial day.

The district said the new schedule is designed to balance having students on campus as much as possible and give teachers planning time to address the needs of students. The district said it had seen a significantly lower number of COVID-19 cases within the school system, both among students and staff, since they returned from the Christmas break.

Teacher will still continue to offer digital learning content for students that may be out of school because of the virus. The school board will be updated on the plan later this month to address several items; expectations for teachers to provide online learning with less time to prepare it and how to conduct half-day kindergarten on the half-day Mondays.

The district provided the following schedules for the half-day Mondays:

Elementary Schools

8:00 to 12:45

Middle Schools (RSMS, OMS, SHMS)

8:40 to 1:35

Bridge Academy

8:50 to 1:30

High Schools (CRHS, TFHS)

8:05 to 1:10

MVHS

8:15 to 12:25

