Twin Falls to Consider Declaring a State of Emergency in Response to COVID-19

The City of Twin Falls says they'll consider declaring a State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. During a meeting with the Twin Falls City Council on Monday, the Twin Falls City Manager Travis Rothweiler will ask the Twin Falls City Council to consider the declaration.

“We have been working hard to ensure that we are taking the appropriate steps and the appropriate course of action at the appropriate time," Rothweiler said.

He also said the city has been working with local partners to follow how the coronavirus has impacted the Twin Falls community.

The meeting to declare the state of emergency will be held at the Twin Falls City Council Chambers on Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m. Members of the City Council will be given the option to call in or be physically present.

You can watch the meeting online at tfid.org.