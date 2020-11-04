Two Cow Elk Illegally Killed Near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are trying to track down the people responsible for illegally killing and leaving to waste two elk near Carey.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, two cow elk were shot north of Carey in the Road Canyon area along the Little Fish Creek Road sometime between October 30 and November 1. Idaho Fish and Game said in a statement one of the animals was left fully intact while the other one was partially processes and left to waste. Officers also found a bull elk nearby that appeared to have been taken legally.

Idaho Fish and Game is asking anyone with information to contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359, or call Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999. Officers ask if anyone had seen a vehicle up Road Canyon or Little Fish Creek Road between Friday afternoon (Oct. 30) and early Sunday morning (Nov. 1) to report it.