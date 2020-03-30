Two from Elko Hospitalized after Crash Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people from Nevada were hospitalized Sunday afternoon when their van went through a fence near Pocatello.

According to Idaho State Police, Vernon Evans and Janice Robinson, 56, both of Elko, were taken to Portneuf Medical Center Sunday afternoon when their Chevrolet van ended up on its top.

Evans, 57, had been driving the 1993 van east, just west of Pocatello, at around 3:42 p.m. when he went off Michaud Creek Road at East County Road and went through a fence, then rolled onto its top, according to ISP.

ISP said the pair did not have their seat belts on. The crash is still under investigation.