Two More CHOP Shootings in Seattle, 1 Dead, 14-Year-Old Critical

Two victims were brought to University of Washington Medical center early Monday morning, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials with the hospital and Seattle Police say the man is dead, and a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition. Susan Gregg, Director of Media Relations for the center said the following:

"The male shooting victim who arrived to Harborview today at 3:30 a.m. from the CHOP area on Capitol Hill in Seattle has unfortunately died.

The other male remains critical in intensive care at Harborview."

One was brought in around 3:15AM, the other around 3:30. The later arriving man is the one who died. One was brought in by a private vehicle, the other was brought in by Seattle Fire Department medics. Fox Q13 TV reports the vehicle that brought one of the victims has been towed by police pending an investigation.

Police had reported been investigating a shooting incident near 12th ave. and Pike Street. The dead person is said to be 19. According to TV reports, Police responding to the reports of the shooting were met with resistance by people in the CHOP Zone.

