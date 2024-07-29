Girl Killed by Shotgun Blast Near Gooding Idaho

A Gooding County teenager is dead. The Prosecuting Attorney in Gooding County is investigating her death, after a shooting east of the City of Gooding. She was working in a barn with two teenage boys on Sunday. The teenagers were doing cleanup work.

One of the boys picked up a shotgun. It went off. The girl was struck. She was rushed to a hospital and then pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. There are no arrests at this time. The investigation will continue.