Two Years After Badger Fire, Idaho Forests Cry Out for Help

The damage to southern Idaho was worse than anything sent by the so-called pandemic. The Badger Fire ravaged our South Hills two years ago this month. The damage is still being accounted for as reclamation efforts continue. Idaho Fish and Game put in place a planting program that continues.

At the time of the fire, there were persistent rumors of human origin. This isn’t a theory of some sinister individual looking to burn Idaho’s forests. It’s simply that many of our worst wildfires have a human origin and, in many cases, could’ve been prevented with some common sense.

I never got close to the worst of the fire scene. That’s o.k. with me. Fire frightens me. Just a few days ago, I saw a picture of a wildfire scene in the central highlands. It was a smokey and hellish-looking scene, and in the foreground was a fox staring at a camera. I don’t live in the forest, but some creatures do and my heart aches. I see a forlorn and solitary creature and I want better.

The causes of many wildfires are human problems. Solving the worst of the burns is a human challenge. We need more input from serious people. I’m not talking about the hemp clothing crowd crying over dead trees. We’re talking hunters, backwoodsmen, and anyone with a love of nature, but who also makes a living in the backcountry.

If you aren’t a self-loathing leftist, then I recommend you become part of the solution and check out this Facebook page.