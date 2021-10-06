Underrated South Idaho Park Has Free Camping, Kayaking & Fishing

The arrival of cooler temperatures this week in southern Idaho means many area kayakers and campers will be packing up their gear and stowing it away for the next several months. There are those however that continue enjoying outdoor recreating in the winter months while most of us avoid the cold weather at all costs.

This year hasn't been a good one for me as far as kayaking. It's the first time in years I haven't been able to get out on the water. My paid time off for 2021 was spent traveling throughout the West Coast on three separate trips. It's been one of the most memorable years traveling for my family in quite a while, but that doesn't change the fact that I still get mildly depressed when I walk into our shop and see mine and my wife's kayaks covered in dust.

This past spring, we bought our invasive species stickers and were ready to head out to some of our favorite Idaho spots. While there is still about 12 weeks left in the year to get some usage out of the stickers, we are not big fans of cold weather kayaking. Trips to places like Thousand Springs State Park, Twin Falls Park, Stanley Lake, Alturas Lake, and perhaps my favorite local kayaking destination, Balanced Rock Park, would have been normal day trips and weekends for us this year.

For those that like to forge ahead through winter conditions for the sake of adventure, Balanced Rock Park has everything one could need. The camping is free, there is great kayaking and fishing, bathrooms, and the roads to get there aren't that bad, even during the worst weather. The location is less than a mile from famous Balanced Rock, and it's the only park I've ever seen a rock chuck being roasted over an open fire at also.

May your cold weather adventures this winter be safe, and bring you great fulfillment.

Lake Walcott A Short Drive From Twin Falls

Yellowstone Park Snowmobiling

Hansen Rock Creek Christmas Lights 2020

McCall Ice Bumper Cars

Thousand Springs State Park