Growing up many of us set goals and have dreams we hope to one day achieve. Some of us grew up wanting to be an astronaut, a doctor, a firefighter, or other jobs. Some of us dream of being a superhero or being able to fly, or some other impossible goal. One thing many of us think would be cool but never try to pursue later in life is breaking a Guinness world record. Most of us remember the books of the awesome records we were astounded by and hoped one day to break, but few of us ever pursue this goal or will ever succeed. A man in Idaho recently broke a record, and it is one I am sure he didn't imagine as a kid.

Idaho Man Breaks Guinness World Record

When many think of breaking a world record you think of most times using a jump rope, running faster than anyone, or doing something more times than anyone, but this man broke a record, that most of us probably didn't even know existed. David Rush, of Idaho, broke the world record for the fastest time wrapping a person in newspaper. The previous record was 3 minutes and 5 seconds, and he was able to wrap his niece in an astounding 2 minutes and 53 seconds, beating the previous record by a whole twelve seconds. After practicing on his son, he decided to switch to wrapping his niece, which proved to be a successful attempt.

Who is David Rush?

David Rush holds over 250 Guinness world records, including the fastest and slowest juggler in the world. He is a father of two boys and attended Boise State and has an electrical engineering degree from MIT. He first started setting world records in 2015 and doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. He has been on television multiple times, including on America's Got Talent.

While many of us will never break one world record, odds are David is already planning his next one. You can watch the video above and see his technique in wrapping his niece. Grab some newspaper and practice, and you may be able to beat his record one day. If you can't break that one, then find something you are good at and practice, practice, practice. One day you may be able to join David in the "Guinness Book of World Records."

