These Two Idahoans Just Set A Guinness Record While Quarantined

So, what are you doing to pass the time while this stay-at-home order enters its final week? Two Idaho guys just used their downtime to break a world tennis ball catching record.

For many people, the days since the March 25, 2020, stay-at-home order issued by Governor Brad Little, have been filled with chores, television and movie streaming and video messaging with family and friends. I'm very fortunate in that I am still managing to work just about a full day out of my home.

You've probably been seeing the YouTube videos of people passing time by creating personal channels, performing songs, or attempting to pull off tricks from home. I've seen a few bands perform some self-produced, basement and garage shows. The best thing I've seen so far while in quarantine was the Jack Black, shirtless dance routine.

Today, I came across a video dated April 7, 2020, that shows two Idaho men apparently break a Guinness Book Record for tennis ball catching. One of the participants in the video is David Rush of Boise. Rush is well known in the state for holding numerous records.

The two broke the previous record of 65 balls in one-minute, although I'm not sure if its been confirmed by the Guinness folks or not. They teamed up for 85 caught tennis balls.