Missing Magic Valley Teen Arrested In Oregon

A Magic Valley teenager that was reported missing more than two weeks ago has been apparently arrested in southwest Oregon.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office first announced details about Aaliyah Marie Arambula, a 16-year-old missing Kimberly girl, in an April 21 Facebook release . Authorities traced cell phone records to the Meridian area shortly after her disappearance, but the trail ended there.

Wednesday evening, May 1, Arambula was located in the city of Medford, Oregon, according to an update on idahonews.com . A burglary warrant had been reportedly issued for her in Idaho, and Medford police were able to take her into custody in an area known as Bear Creek Park .

Arambula left the Kimberly area in the early morning hours of April 16, according to details. There is no further information on details concerning the alleged burglary warrant.

Medford is located 600 miles southwest of Twin Falls. Oregon law enforcement reportedly acted on a tip from Twin Falls police prior to locating the missing teen.