US Flu Study Finds Parents Knowingly Gamble With Their Kids Lives

Data from a new study has revealed what many people already assume, and that's that a staggering percentage of parents in the US are fully aware of the dangers of not getting their children vaccinated yet opt out of shots anyway.

The recent online Harris Poll results shows that 85% of parents in the United States are aware that young children are at an elevated risk from flu death. More than half of those surveyed have still not had their children vaccinated, according to the findings. Close to 200 children suffered a flu-related death nationwide in 2017.

Fifty-two percent of parents who participated in the survey believe flu shots are too dangerous, and about the same percentage believe the vaccination is ineffective in preventing illness.

