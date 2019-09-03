Utah Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crashing in Idaho

(KLIX) – A Utah motorcyclist was flown to the hospital on Tuesday morning after crashing his vehicle on an off-ramp on Interstate 15 in eastern Idaho.

Idaho State Police said the call came in shortly after 8 a.m. and was on the 167 off ramp in Dubois.

Lee Backus, 59, of St. George, Utah, was traveling southbound on I-15 on a Suzuki motorcycle, when he left the roadway and lost control of the vehicle before being ejected off the motorcycle.

Backus , who was wearing a helmet, was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Clark County Sheriff's Office and Clark County EMS personnel. Police said the crash is still under investigation.