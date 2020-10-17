Idaho Man Runs From Police in Land Rover, Spike Strips Stop Him

ARIMO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man took police on a high speed chase Friday afternoon in eastern Idaho forcing them to use spike strips to stop him.

According to Idaho State Police, Justin Ker was arrested once troopers successfully deployed spike strips on his Land Rover SUV on Interstate 15 south of Pocatello at a little before 4 p.m. ISP said in a statement someone called in a traffic complaint saying the SUV was speeding north on the interstate in Arimo. Troopers spotted the Land Rover, but Ker didn't stop and evaded police for several miles.

The pursuit went from I15 onto U.S. Highway 30 and then back onto the interstate while ISP attempted to use spike strips several times. Eventually police were able to use spike strips again near Inkom and stop Ker from continuing on.