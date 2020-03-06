Bail Reduced to $1 Million for Lori Vallow

MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)- The bail for Lori Vallow, the mother of two missing kids from Rexburg, has had her bail reduced to $1 million. Originally when in Hawaii, Vallow's bail was set at $5 million.

The 47-year-old was arrested in Hawaii after a warrant was issued by Madison County, Idaho. Police say the arrest was in connection to an investigation of her missing kids, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow. Tylee and J.J. have been missing since September.

During the hearing, the judge also said if Vallow was to make bail, she will be required to wear an ankle monitor. Should Vallow make bail, aside from having to wear an ankle monitor, she'll also only be allowed to be in Bonneville, Madison, Jefferson, and Fremont counties in Idaho. Otherwise, if she leaves any of the counties while the case is pending without permission and authorization of the court, it will be considered a violation of bond and release terms.

At the end of January 2020, Lori didn't comply with a court order to show her kids to authorities.

Lori was charged by police in February with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

Police in Kaua'i also said Lori has been charged with arrests and seizures- resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court- willful disobedience of court process or order.

The Rexburg Police Department in Idaho requested the Kaua'i Police Department's help in finding Lori and her husband, Chad Daybell, on Kaua'i in December 2019. After that, police in Kaua'i were given an affidavit requesting help in getting a search warrant. The warrant was obtained by the 5th Circuit of the District Court in Hawai‘i, according to Kaua'i police. Police say the warrant was connected to the Rexburg Police Department's investigation of the missing kids.

Before the hearing in Idaho, Lori was being held at the Kaua'i Police Department Cellblock on a $5 million bail.