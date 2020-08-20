Most Wanted: $150,000 Bond For Southwest Idaho Area Burglar

A southwest Idaho man has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you know the whereabouts of Patrick Kenneth Plamadon? He is currently wanted by the Boise Police Department for Grand Theft and burglary, according to his criminal profile on the Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho website.

Plamadon, 33, is 6'0", and 240 pounds. He has brown and blue eyes, and multiple tattoos on his arms. A $150,000 bond has been assigned to this case.

If you have any information that can help authorities capture this man, please contact the Boise Police Department, at 208-570-6000, or call 208-343-COPS. To submit an anonymous tip, click here.