VIDEO: Harvest Season and Fall Colors in Idaho

A guy I worked with years ago sent me a must-see Idaho video. It was filmed last fall during harvest near St. Anthony. It proves what a friend once told me. He was working at the time as a spokesman for Fish and Game. He grew up on a ranch six thousand feet above sea level. Near the Wyoming state line. Before his time at Fish and Game, he worked as an outfitter and guide.

People I would normally describe as staid wrote back simply in awe.

He got to know much of Idaho while in the backcountry. He said it was like four states in one. High desert, forests, mountains, and grasslands. The latter dominates the Palouse in the west and areas near St. Anthony in the east.

The video I’m told gives us a look at barley harvesting. And autumn colors, mountains, and waterfalls.

Within ten minutes of viewing it, I turned it around and emailed it to scores of friends across the country. People I would normally describe as staid wrote back simply in awe. Of course, I didn’t tell them how cold it gets in East Idaho in winter!

The video appears to feature harvesting by the Crapo family. One of Idaho’s best-known clans. I know two family members and they both have the same first name. They’re cousins. The family has a truly amazing origin story in North America. Click this link to read the history.

Imagine what the harvest was like before the arrival of large equipment. Or even smaller tractors. Watching grain be cut from the sky is almost a hypnotic experience. Watch the video below.

