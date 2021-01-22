VIDEO: ‘Idaho Road Rage’ Fight Looks Like A 70s B-Movie Scene

While public fist fights are not something I would normally promote for entertainment value, a bizarre YouTube video posted just a few days ago shows two men going at it in a parking lot, with the skirmish ending in a mutual handshake.

I came across this video recently that at first glance looks like a clean-shaven Sammy Hagar in really constricting shorts, duking it out with...well... pick your character from the 1986 film "Real Genius," in thirty-eight seconds of what can only be described as unusual.

The brief clip posted on January 2, 2021, comes complete with an overzealous play-by-play announcer, who describes in full detail the absurdity unfolding before our very eyes. Did I mention the tight shorts?

According to the individual who dubbed his voice into this grainy, Betamax quality recording, the man on the ground is a Washington State resident, and the dude in the two-tone, Oshman's Sporting Goods-esk outfit, hails from the Gem State. I'm guessing the license plates on the automobiles revealed this identity tidbit.

(WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS VERY LITTLE ACTION, AND IS INSULTING TO ANYONE WHO HAS EVER BEEN IN AN ACTUAL FIGHT)

From an onlooker, the Idaho guy appears to have won this "fight," seeing as not a lot of damage can be inflicted upon a person when you are glasses down on pavement. Mr. Idaho lands some pretty decent kidney blasts to the polo-shirt-wearing, punching bag beneath him. Mr. Idaho also can be seen briefly using Mr. Washington as a car shammy twenty-seconds in.

What's awesome about this video, is much like a playground school fight, no one seems to want to intervene on any level, because doing so makes you unpopular. The two men stand up afterward, collect some belongings, and shake hands.

Two lessons should come out of this video. One, you don't want to end up facedown in a parking lot in a fight, and two, tight clothing can cause hernias in men.

