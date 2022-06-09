Recording Twin Falls ‘Bad Drivers’ While Driving Is Bad Driving

If you have recently recorded someone that you believe is driving poorly in Twin Falls while behind the wheel yourself and uploaded the footage to your Facebook page, then guess what.

I can't tell you how many videos I come across on a monthly basis that show Idaho motorists videotaping other Idaho motorists for the sole point of complaining and seeking support from fellow community members. If you are operating a vehicle and pointing your phone at another car or truck either in front of you or on your back bumper, then guess what, that makes you every bit a poor driver than the one you've targeted for your not so shocking city driving expose.

I just came across another example on Wednesday of a south Idaho motorist sharing a video to a local Facebook rants/raves page that proves my point further. I think even Idaho police would agree that if you're recording another driver while driving yourself, then that's probably as dangerous (if not more) than the individual you believe is a hazard behind the wheel.

Just like any other state, road rage and crappy driving happens all over Idaho, but grabbing your phone to document it isn't a smart thing to do, and is putting other driver's lives on the line. The police are on the streets to handle such matters and actually get a paycheck for it. If you see someone driving badly in Twin Falls, then just do the rest of us a favor and stay clear of them.

Also, if you've got time to lean, you've got time to clean.

