VIDEO: Yellowstone Park Grey Wolf Tries To Eat Trail Camera

With the fall season now just one month away, the impending cooler weather will result in many Idahoans planning trips to witness the world's first national park transition into a chilly, colorful spectacle.

I recently came across a fantastic YouTube video uploaded from this past July that shows a rare, recorded interaction with an allusive Yellowstone National Park wolf. It's a stunning, visual reminder that the wildlife that roams the park are both beautiful, and curious.

Years ago, I had the opportunity to take a snowmobile trip through a large portion of the park. The afternoon was a life-changing experience, and an outing I highly recommend you try if you haven't. While we weren't lucky enough to see any wolves--or much wildlife at all aside from bison--the fact of the matter is that there are close to 10 different wolf packs roaming the land, which combined equal a high number of these incredibly alluring animals.

The July, 15, 2021 upload from the YouTube channel Wildlife Protection Solutions, shows a pair of wolves getting up close and personal with a park trail camera. The first animal that approaches the camera is a darker Grey Wolf, which gives it a sniff and a lick, and then moves on. The second grey, which enters into the picture at the three-minute mark, actually tries to devour the entire camera. We get a good look at the animal's dental situation, and for a wild beast, I think it would pass a check up with flying colors.

