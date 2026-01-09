Idaho’s 2025 Year In Review: This was the 3rd most viewed story in 2025.

ORIGINAL PUBLISH DATE 4/15/2025: Don’t worry, some idiot will ignore the signs and wander in to dip their toes. Yellowstone National Park’s Biscuit Basin remains closed. You can get more details by clicking here. A natural explosion led to the closure several months ago. However, remember that we’re talking about a small area in a vast territory. You can still approach bison and get stomped or grizzly bears and get chomped.

Should Foreign Tourists Pay More?

I had a friend tell me that many of the dummies who visit the park are foreigners. That may be the case, but when it comes to morons, there’s a fair share among our fellow Americans.

I have been reading arguments lately to charge foreign visitors more for entry. The parks are a popular draw from around the world, but maintenance is expensive, and crowding is becoming an ever-growing issue.

You can read about the two-tiered system for admission by clicking here.

They'll Come if They Can Afford the Travel

Would it deter people from coming? Probably not, and my impression is that most American park visitors wouldn’t mind. After all, they would still get what the park service considers a bargain price. In a nation with nearly 40 trillion dollars in debt, it seems the two prices would be a no-brainer, and with a brain-dead President in retirement, maybe this will finally happen.

Of course, there’s still much of the deep state entrenched, so don’t hold your breath. It could happen soon.

