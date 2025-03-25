We Could Witness the Birth of a New Volcano at Yellowstone Park

I suppose some people could accuse me of exaggerating, but volcanoes, I’m sure, start small. A new steam vent has opened at Yellowstone National Park. It is better described as a pool.

Someday it Could Go Boom

The scientists don’t look to be all that alarmed. That is, nobody expects it’s going to grow to astronomical heights and become a super volcano in a matter of months. However, we’re all aware that someday, the caldera beneath the park is going tobelch once moreh.

I’ve read where the geologists claim the big one has a blowout about once every 700,000 years, give or take a few minutes. The doomsayers like to tell us that we’re just about due for the big one and that when it happens, there won’t be any tourists molesting bison and bears for a very long time after an explosion. Because there won’t be many people left in North America!

I Don't Believe We're Safe at the End

I live on the backside and expect while I won’t see much of the ash drift this way, the ground will shake like a bowl of Jell-O on a hood at a drag strip. And the heat from the blast wave would likely incinerate me before I had an opportunity to ask, “What was that?”

By the way, Yellowstone is one of my closest national parks, and I’ve never been there. I’ve been to Grand Teton, Great Basin, and Glacier, but never the granddaddy of them all. I guess I better schedule a visit soon, before the place blows its stack, and I never get another chance.

Old Faithful Inn, Yellowstone Park Old Faithful Inn Yellowstone Park Gallery Credit: Tammie Toren