I’ve read several times over the last couple of years about why a higher admission fee for foreign tourists is a sound idea. But that was before it was President Trump’s idea. If he’s for it, half of America and 95 percent of news editorials will be opposed. It won’t be long before it’s called discriminatory because, well, you know, Trump has already shown us he hates those people by kicking some out of the country.

A national park. Credit Bill Colley.

If They Can Afford the Visit, They Can Pay More

Here’s the thing about foreign tourists. They don’t represent the poor of their nations. Many come here to see all sorts of things, and the parks are just one stop on a day that could be part of a month-long visit. If they can afford the trip, they can afford higher admission, which, if it doesn’t ease overcrowding, can help pay for maintenance costs. Otherwise, we keep squeezing the American taxpayer.

If you haven’t noticed, he feels increasingly like a fresh orange at the breakfast table.

I grew up in a state park. In upstate New York. I saw Democrats close the gates of some parks for good because they couldn’t balance the books. It was called austerity. Parks don’t operate on pixie dust. You pay at the gate, with taxes, or a combination of the two.

Some Tourists are Scouting Real Estate

The notion that Chinese tourists suddenly won’t come, and our park system will collapse, is daft. They’ll come because they’re scouting their future colony. And they’re just recycling the money we’ve sent them for decades of plastic trinkets.

Even if there’s a drop-off in attendance, the two-hour lines at the gate will ease, the animals won’t be harassed nearly as often, and foot traffic will lessen and preserve some fauna. Won’t that in itself, please you between bouts of Trump Derangement Syndrome?

