VOTE: 2022 Summer Pet Photo Contest

We teamed up with Valley View Veterinary Clinic to give you a chance to win some fun summer prizes including passes to Lagoon, Roaring Springs and a gift card to Valley Country Store.

1st place: 4 passes to Roaring Springs

2nd place: 2 passes to Lagoon

3rd place: $100 gift card to Valley Country Store

First, thank you for your phenomenal submissions this year. All of our judges agree that this has been one of the toughest years ever for choosing finalists. Trust me, sleep was lost picking the final ten.

Keep scrolling to browse the gallery of ten finalists, and you can vote once per day for your favorites to help pick our top three. The voting tool is just below the photo gallery of our finalists.

If you are one of our ten finalists, be sure to tell your friends and family they can vote for you once, daily. Best of luck and may the best pet win!

You'll find the voting tool at the bottom of this post. Voting will conclude at 11:59:59pm, the evening of July 10, 2022 and the winner will be announced July 11, 2022.

Thanks to Our Sponsor: Valley View Veterinary Clinic

Valley View Vetrinary Clinic loading...

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.

*Prize redemption is subject terms and conditions determined by our prize partners. Winner may review all terms and conditions upon receipt of certificates.