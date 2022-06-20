WIN: Valley View Veterinary Clinic’s Summer Pet Photo Contest

Have a great photo of your pet enjoying the sunshine? Send it to us and you could win a family trip to Lagoon or Roaring Springs!

We teamed up with Valley View Veterinary Clinic to give you a chance to win some fun summer prizes including passes to Lagoon, Roaring Springs and a gift card to Valley Country Store.

1st place: 4 passes to Roaring Springs

2nd place: 2 passes to Lagoon

3rd place: $100 gift card to Valley Country Store

Download our mobile app and enter to win!

Here's what you need to know to enter your pet photo:

This is an app-only contest, so download our radio station app if you want to enter this contest. Submit your photo using the "Submit Media" tool on our radio station app. (Be sure to include your pet's name in the description) Only JPG files are allowed for submission. Deadline to enter the contest is 11:59 p.m. MDT on June 30, 2022. Finalists will be posted on our website for voting to begin July 1, 2022. The winner will be announced on July 11, 2022.

Valley View Vetrinary Clinic loading...

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.

*Prize redemption is subject terms and conditions determined by our prize partners. Winner may review all terms and conditions upon receipt of certificates.

