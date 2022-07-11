2022 Summer Pet Photo Contest Winners Announced

Congratulations to the winning submissions in this year's Summer Pet Photo Contest.

First, thank you for the hundreds of submissions to this summer's Pet Photo Contest. We enjoyed each and every photo that was sent to us and we have no doubt, there are some really happy pets in the Twin Fall area who have great owners, like you.

Here are the submissions who earned the most votes:

Don - Media Submission Don - Media Submission loading...

3rd Place - Whiskey from Jerome

Don submitted this photo of their dog Whiskey. Dogs make some of the best companions and this shot of Whiskey is 100 percent proof.

3rd Place Prize: $100 CG to Valley Country Store

Val - Media Submission Val - Media Submission loading...

2nd Place - Princess Leia - Wendell

No Idaho pet photo contest is complete without livestock. The force was strong with this pic of Val's cow Leia and earned her the red ribbon in this contest.

2nd Place Prize: 2 Tickets to Lagoon Amusement Park

Jayde - Media Submission Jayde - Media Submission loading...

1st Place - Bo - Twin Falls

Congratulations to Bo from Twin Falls who gets bragging rights as top dog in our annual Summer Pet Photo contest. Bo makes paddle boarding safety look stylish and fun in this pic submitted by Jayde from Twin Falls.

1st Place Prize: 4 Passes to Roaring Springs

Please join us in extending a huge thank you to our sponsor Valley View Veterinary Clinic for making this contest possible!

Thanks to Our Sponsor: Valley View Veterinary Clinic

Valley View Vetrinary Clinic loading...

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.

*Prize redemption is subject terms and conditions determined by our prize partners. Winner may review all terms and conditions upon receipt of certificates.