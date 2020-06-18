Enter Our 2020 Summer Pet Photo Contest

Everyone always says their pet is the cutest. We want to know if yours is. That's why we're giving you a chance to win our Summer 2020 Pet Photo Contest. We're teaming up with Valley View Veterinary Clinic to give you a chance to win a Roaring Springs Family Getaway.

4 passes to Roaring Springs Water Park*

$100 Gas/Gift Card to Valley Country Store*

$150 Shilo Lodging Scrip*

Photo submissions also accepted on our app. Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Here's what you need to know to enter your pet photo:

Use the form below to upload your pet's picture. Only one photo per submission. You may also submit your photo using the "Submit Media" tool on our radio station app. Please include the pet's name and the owner's name. Only PNG and JPG files are allowed for submission. Deadline to enter the contest is 11:59 p.m. MST on July 3, 2020. Finalists will be posted on our website for voting to begin July 6, 2020. The winner will be announced on July 13, 2020.

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.

*Prize redemption is subject terms and conditions determined by our prize partners. Winner may review all terms and conditions upon receipt of certificates.