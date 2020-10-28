Early Voting Ends Friday, Election Day Less Than a Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Early voting in Idaho will end on Friday, October 30 as the clock counts down to the November 3, general elections. For Twin Falls County, voters can continue to show up and vote at the Twin Falls County West facility, 630 Addison Ave. W, on the first floor, until 5 p.m. on Friday.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot was on October 23. If you did get an absentee ballot and have not returned it yet, it must be mailed and in the hands of the county clerk no later than 8 p.m. the night of the election Nov. 3, it cannot be post dated November 3, and show up the next day. People can also drop off their ballots at several drop boxes located at County West, both outside and inside. For more information go to IdahoVotes.gov.

Twin Falls County Clerk Kristina Glascock said as of Monday night, out of the 14,148 absentee ballots requested her office had gotten 10,204 back. As to the number of people showing up to County West to vote in person since it opened, Glascock said she has been getting roughly 400 to 600 people come in a day.

The Clerks Office has posted the CDC guidelines for election night concerning COVID-19 on the county website. Polls on election day (Nov. 3) will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., you can find your polling place HERE; in north Idaho the polls will close an hour later than southern Idaho because they are in separate time zones.

Glascock said that people not feeling well or may have been exposed and need to vote on election day can have a ballot brought out to their vehicle at their polling place, but people should call the clerk's office ahead of time (208-736-4004) to inform their polling place. There is also emergency contingencies for voters who end up in the hospital to vote, but only on a case by case basis.