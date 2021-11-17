Wait List For Twin Falls ID Storage Units Running 2-3 Weeks

Moving sucks! I recently spent some time on the phone chatting with employees at various storage facilities in Twin Falls and learned that several of these businesses are currently running two to three-week waiting lists.

My wife and I recently made the decision to leave southern Idaho. It was a hard one to make for sure, and many would consider what I am doing at this particular point in my life to be career suicide. I'm more professionally optimistic, and like a cat, I usually find a way to land on my feet. My wife works remotely, so she's covered in that regard.

Our decision was based on a couple of reasons. Both my wife and I grew up in close proximity to the Pacific Ocean, and over the past years have been missing it terribly. The move will also put both of us within a couple of hours from family and life-long friends.

My wife has deep roots in Twin Falls, as she moved here in her sixth-grade year, and ultimately graduated from Twin Falls High School. Her mother has lived in the city for more than 25 years, and at one point operated a gem and jewelry store downtown in the early nineties.

We recently put our Twin Falls home on the market, and if all continues to go well, we will be leaving town the first week of December. I will miss the beauty of south-central Idaho the most. Stanley Lake made me a huge fan of the Gem State..

Our plan is to leave the majority of our possessions in Twin Falls, and return next year when we buy a new house to retrieve them. After several phone inquiries, we finally found an available unit that meets our needs near the Magic Valley Mall. This particular facility was the fourth one we contacted. The unit we wound up signing a contract for turned out to be the location's last available one.

"We are currently running a two to three-week waiting list because so many people are moving here," said an employee of one of these Twin Falls businesses. The other two we contacted gave us similar estimations.

So, if you have plans that involve securing a unit in Twin Falls in the near future, you might want to get yourself added to one of these lists.

