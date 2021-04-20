Wardens Kill Grizzly That Mauled West Yellowstone Guide To Death

Park officials investigating the death of a fisherman and backcountry guide last week have shot and killed the Grizzly bear they believe was responsible for a fatal mauling near West Yellowstone.

A man who went fishing alone last week near Yellowstone National Park in Montana died from wounds sustained after being mauled Thursday by a Grizzly bear, according to details shared by the Montana, Fish, Wildlife & Parks Facebook page. The victim has been identified as Charles Mock by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Yellowstone National Park officials reported the first Grizzly sighting of 2021 back on March 13 near Mammoth Hot Springs, according to the park's official website. Wardens investigating the incident located the animal over the weekend and shot it dead after the bear reportedly showed signs of aggression toward the group.

The Best Quick Trip From Twin Falls To Yellowstone

Yellowstone Park Snowmobiling