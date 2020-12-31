Warning: Speed Limit Lowered On Orchard South Of Twin Falls

There has been a speed limit change made south of Twin Falls that may catch you by surprise. On Orchard (3700N) between Blue Lakes and Eastland, the speed limit has been lowered to 35 miles per hour. So, get off your phone and pay attention to the changes.

This stretch of road runs near the Jalopy Jungle, Falls Brand, and the Twin Falls Waste Transfer Station. The section of road, shown below in red, was previous a 50 mile per hour section of road.

The speed limit change makes the entire stretch of road between Washington Street (by Swensen's) and Hankins (by Amalgamated Sugar) a 35 mile per hour section of road. A few years ago, the speed limit was also lowered to 35 for the portion between Blue Lakes and Harrison. This part of town must be a problem for drivers as many other changes have been made to make to road safer over the last few years. A 4-way stop with lights was added to the Blue Lakes/Orchard intersection to avoid traffic issues.

The speed limit change along with the reasoning for the change was posted on Facebook today by the Twin Falls Police Department.

Response in the comments has been mostly positive to the change.